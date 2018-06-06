Northern Idaho officers cleared in fatal shooting

SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in northern Idaho have cleared two Sandpoint police officers of any wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of a Sandpoint man who opened fire, wounding both officers.

The Bonner County Daily Bee reports that Kootenai County Prosecutor Barry McHugh on Tuesday cleared officers Eric Clark and Mike Hutter in the March 5 death of Brandon Kuhlman.

McHugh says the 28-year-old Kuhlman fired on the officers without provocation, and that the officers responded appropriately.

Clark was shot in the neck and left hand. Hutter was shot in the chest and leg. Both officers were released from area hospitals within a few days.

Information from: Bonner County (Idaho) Daily Bee, http://www.bonnercountydailybee.com