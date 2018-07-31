Northern California subway police arrest homicide suspect

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Northern California authorities say they have arrested a man suspected of fatally punching a subway passenger in one of three recent homicides in the transit agency's stations.

The Bay Area Rapid Transit said Monday that 24-year-old Jashawn Combs turned himself in after police circulated photos of the July 21 assault taken from surveillance cameras.

Police said a suspect punched 47-year-old Don Stevens in the head with a closed on a subway platform. Stevens fell and struck his head on the concrete floor. A coroner said Stevens died of a head injury.

Investigators said surveillance show Stevens and an unidentified passenger arguing when Combs punches Stevens.

Alameda County Jail records don't indicate if Combs' is represented by an attorney.

Two other homicides occurred in BART stations last week.