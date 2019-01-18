Northern California police ID shooting suspect from Montana

In this Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, image from video provided by CBS Sacramento/KOVR-TV shows the scene of a crash after deputies caught up with an alleged suspect who was driving in the area of westbound Interstate 80 near Highway 65 where he crashed into another driver near Roseville, Calif. A gunman who shot and killed a 93-year-old woman, wounded another man and then injured a police dog during a rampage was killed by deputies on the California highway, authorities said Wednesday. (CBS Sacramento/KOVR via AP) less In this Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, image from video provided by CBS Sacramento/KOVR-TV shows the scene of a crash after deputies caught up with an alleged suspect who was driving in the area of westbound ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Northern California police ID shooting suspect from Montana 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Northern California investigators have identified the gunman who killed a 93-year-old woman during a shooting rampage as a Montana resident with no known ties to the region or victims.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office on Thursday identified him as 48-year old Stanley Stepanski III, of Florence, Montana.

The department says Stepanski has no known connection to any of the victims or the area. Spokesmen could not immediately say why or how long he had been in the area or provide a motive.

Deputies killed Stepanski Tuesday after he shot and killed 93-year-old Mary Toste as she stood in her doorway. He also wounded another man and a police dog.

Authorities say Stepanski randomly shot from inside a pickup truck about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northeast of Sacramento.