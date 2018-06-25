Northern California dinner party shooting leaves 1 dead

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Santa Rosa police are investigating after a man allegedly barged into the home of his estranged wife and shot at his son and his son's friends during a dinner party. A 43-year-old Santa Rosa man was killed.

The Santa Rosa Police Department reported that 65-year-old Walter Ross, of Colorado unexpectedly arrived at the home shortly before 8 p.m. on Sunday and fired multiple rounds at his son, his daughter-in-law, and their friends. Ross' wife was not home at the time. Ross, who had a self-inflicted gunshot wound, was in critical condition.

Seven people fled the scene and two of them, a 41-year-old man and 4-year-old boy, had non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.