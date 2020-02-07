North Dakota crime bureau loses K-9 agent

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation has lost its K-9 agent after just two months on the job.

The 2-year-old yellow Labrador named Hex collapsed and died last week in Fargo after helping his handler serve a search warrant.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that at a recent checkup a veterinarian found some heart troubles and further tests revealed an inoperable cancerous growth inside his heart wall.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem says Hex was expected to live several more months, but collapsed and died Jan. 31.

Hex was paired with Special Agent Jesse Smith with the bureau's cybercrime unit in Fargo. He was the bureau's first K-9 agent and the only dog specializing in locating electronic devices in the region.