North Carolina sheriff's deputy answering call shoots man

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina sheriff's deputy shot and wounded a man who they say fired on him as he got out of his car to respond to a domestic disturbance call.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said deputies were summoned after a caller told a 911 dispatcher 29-year-old Timothy Devon Smith Jr. was knocking on her front door around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Sheriff Ennis Wright said Smith saw the deputy get out of the car and shot at him. The deputy fired back and wounded Smith, who was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

The sheriff said Smith is in intensive care, and added the deputy wasn't hurt.

The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting, which is standard in such incidents.