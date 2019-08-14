North Carolina police officer cleared in fatal shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina district attorney has cleared a white police officer who shot and killed an armed black man at a fast food restaurant in March.

Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather said in a 162-page report issued Wednesday that he couldn't prove to a jury that Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer Wende Kerl was unreasonable in her belief that she faced an imminent threat of death.

Kerl shot and killed 27-year-old Danquirs Napoleon Franklin on March 25 after he refused to drop his weapon.

Police Chief Kerr Putney said at the time that restaurant workers called police after the man acted suspiciously. Putney said the man walked outside, where officers ordered him to drop the gun before he was shot. Police video showed Franklin didn't point the weapon at officers.