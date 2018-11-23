North Carolina man forced to withdraw cash during robbery

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina police say a man was robbed on Thanksgiving Day after a suspect jumped in his vehicle, implied he had a gun and demanded cash.

The Greenville Police Department said in a news release that the 44-year-old victim was in his vehicle at a gas station around 5 p.m. Thursday when the suspect forced his way in.

Police say the suspect ordered him to drive to a different gas station and withdraw cash. The victim then alerted a cashier who called police. The suspect fled on foot but was caught by police nearby.

The news release said 27-year-old Marquise Utsey was charged with robbery and kidnapping.

It was not clear if Utsey had a lawyer. No phone listing for him could be found in a public records search.