North Carolina man accused of stealing car with child inside
LEXINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities have accused a North Carolina man of stealing a car with a sleeping child inside.
News outlets report 54-year-old Michael R. Enochs of Archdale turned himself in to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office on Monday and was charged with kidnapping and larceny of a motor vehicle.
High Point police say a woman who was inside a store making a purchase on Sunday night called to say her vehicle, which was still running and was unlocked, had been stolen with a child asleep in the backseat.
The boy and the vehicle were found Monday in the High Rock Shores area of Davidson County. The sheriff's office says 1-year-old Legend Masir Goodwine of High Point was checked out by emergency personnel and returned to his family.
