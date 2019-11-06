North Carolina man accused of shooting father after argument

BAILEY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff's office says a man is accused of shooting his father.

The Nash County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that police and deputies responded to a home in Bailey on Tuesday and found a man with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

The sheriff's office said emergency personnel performed life-saving measures before the man was hospitalized. Neither his name nor condition has been released.

The man's son, 36-year-old Justin Bailey, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Investigators say he drew a gun on his father after an argument.

Bailey is jailed on a $500,000 bond. It's not known if he has an attorney.

The town of Bailey is 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of Raleigh.