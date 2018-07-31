North Carolina man accused of kidnapping, assaulting woman

BEAUFORT, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina man is jailed on $1 million bond after they say he kidnapped a woman, locked in a room in his mobile home for four days and assaulted her.

The Carteret County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Tuesday 55-year-old Steven George McNeill is charged with second-degree forcible rape and first-degree kidnapping. It's not known if McNeill has an attorney.

Investigators said the unidentified woman said she was visiting O'Neill's home last Friday, and when she tried to leave, he took her phone and locked her in a room. The woman told deputies she was repeatedly assaulted during her captivity.

The victim told investigators she managed to escape and call deputies. A special response team arrived and arrested McNeill.