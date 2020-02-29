North Carolina inmate dead in jailhouse suicide incident

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina jail inmate is dead as the result of a suicide attempt, authorities said Saturday.

Kent Fulton Gilliland, 36, of Julian died at a Greensboro hospital on Friday afternoon after trying to kill himself at the Guilford County Detention Center, according to Sheriff D. H. Rogers

Gilliland was scheduled for two separate court appearances in March on multiple felony counts of larceny, breaking and entering, receiving stolen property and obtaining property by false pretenses.