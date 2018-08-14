North Carolina father charged with murder in toddler's death

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina father has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his 2-year-old son.

News outlets reported Tuesday that 23-year-old Kahlid Mohammed Whitehead was arrested and charged this week. A Rocky Mount Police Department release says officers responded to a report of a deceased person Sunday morning. It says they found the toddler dead at the scene.

The toddler's body was taken to a medical examiner, who ruled Monday that the child's death wasn't due to natural causes. The medical examiner determined the toddler's injuries were consistent with abusive head trauma. Police then arrested Whitehead, who was jailed without bond.

It's unclear if Whitehead has a lawyer.