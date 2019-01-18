North Carolina elections official: Congress can see evidence

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's elections director says evidence collected in an investigation into possible fraud in the nation's last undecided congressional race is secure and ready if Congress needs to take a look.

State elections board executive director Kim Westbrook Strach said Friday that elections staffers are "working methodically" to complete an investigation into ballot-collection practices in two rural counties in the state's 9th congressional district.

Strach responded to a letter last week from the head of the U.S. House Administration Committee asking state officials to preserve original notes, recordings and documents. Democratic Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren of California says the House may also investigate and ultimately determine the rightful winner of the disputed seat.

Strach says state elections staffers are anticipating further examinations and have multiple layers of security and evidence-tracking.