North Carolina couple accused of taking deputy's patrol car

BENSON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina couple is accused of stealing the patrol car of a sheriff's deputy who was answering a call next door.

Johnston County Sheriff's Capt. Jeff Caldwell told news outlets 36-year-old Charles Thomas Bullock was charged with stealing a car and stealing a firearm Monday, while 41-year-old Nicole Allsbrook Thomas was charged with conspiring to commit the thefts. The firearm charge stems from the gun that was in the patrol car's trunk.

Caldwell said a deputy answered a general call for service at a place next door to where Bullock and Thomas live. Bullock and Thomas were able to drive off in the car, but were stopped a short time later.

It's unclear whether the keys were left in the patrol car.

Reports didn't include comment from the couple.