North Carolina coastal town ponders limit on rental events

SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. (AP) — Another North Carolina coastal town is involved in controversy as it considers limits on the number of weddings and reunions at rental homes.

The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk reports the Southern Shores town council proposes to limit houses to three special events per year and require a permit.

Under the proposal, owners would have to create a site plan, a traffic plan and get permission from the state alcohol commission if adult beverages are served. Officials could also find out who is running the party and where it is.

Realtors and builders have objected to the proposal.

The nearby town of Duck is telling people they will be arrested for trespassing if they try to access the beach through land owned by a homeowners association. There's already been one arrest.

