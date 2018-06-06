https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/No-charges-planned-in-fatal-shooting-of-Des-12971481.php
No charges planned in fatal shooting of Des Moines man
Updated 6:24 am, Wednesday, June 6, 2018
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Prosecutors have decided not to file charges in the shooting death of a Des Moines man.
Police say 40-year-old Jerry Goff was fatally shot early Sunday morning at a residence west of downtown Des Moines.
Polk County Attorney John Sarcone says the shooting was domestic in nature and a "clear case of self-defense." Authorities have not released the name of the person who shot Goff nor provided details on what led up to it.
