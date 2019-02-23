No charges against BIA officer in fatal shooting in Montana

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice says it won't file charges against a Bureau of Indian Affairs police officer who fatally shot a Lodge Grass man who was holding a knife.

The Billings Gazette reported Friday that prosecutors concluded they could not prove the officer committed a crime.

Thirty-six-year-old Ruben Stewart was shot and killed in April at a relative's house. The name of the officer hasn't been released.

Witnesses said at the time that Stewart was drunk and a family member had called police hoping officers would take him to jail to get sober.

The Justice Department said the officer fired after Stewart ignored a command to drop the knife.

