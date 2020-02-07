No bond for man accused of fatal hit-run in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A man accused in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 1-year-old child in Rapid City has been ordered held without bond.

Prosecutors say George Matousek was the driver who caused the October 2018 crash that killed Mackayla Dillion.

KOTA-TV reports Matousek finally made his first court appearance Thursday when Seventh Circuit Magistrate Judge Marya Tellinghuisen ordered Matousek held without bond.

After a long investigation, Matousek was finally arrested in Washington state late last year. He was extradited back to South Dakota and booked into the Pennington County Jail Wednesday.

Matousek is charged with second-degree manslaughter, hit and run with injury and driving with a suspended license.

Police say Matousek was speeding in a Pontiac Bonneville "at an extremely high rate of speed" before hitting two cars at a Rapid City intersection. Dillon died after she and two adults in one of the vehicles were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.