No bail for man charged in deaths of 2 inside burning truck

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A judge has ordered a man charged in the deaths of a man and woman found in a burning truck in Maine to be held without bail.

Twenty-five-year-old John De St. Croix made his initial court appearance on Monday after being charged with two counts of murder on Friday.

The victims, 43-year-old Michael Bridges and 36-year-old Desiree York, were found dead in the back of the burning truck last week.

The motive remains unclear.

Superior Court Justice Ann Murray on Monday ordered state police affidavits containing investigatory details to be impounded.

Defense lawyer David Bate said he had light to shed on the matter. He said he'd only met briefly with his client, and didn't want to comment.