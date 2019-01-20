https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/No-arrests-in-shooting-death-of-18-year-old-13548050.php
No arrests in shooting death of 18-year-old Arkansas man
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Police say no arrests have been made in the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in southeastern Arkansas.
Authorities say the shooting occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday in Pine Bluff, about 44 miles (71 kilometers) southeast of Little Rock.
Officers who responded to the shooting found the teen, identified as Tony White, with a gunshot wound. White was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died shortly before 11 p.m.
Police say their investigation has resulted in no arrests in the shooting and no suspects have been identified.
View Comments