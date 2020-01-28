No arrests, but suspect identified in Aberdeen shooting

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — Prosecutors say a suspect in a fatal shooting in Aberdeen has been interviewed, but forensics and autopsy results are still needed before an arrest can be made.

Brown County State's Attorney Chris White said the case is still being investigated.

Police found a man who had been shot multiple times early Saturday not far from the Northern State University campus. He was later pronounced dead at Avera St. Luke’s Hospital, according to the Argus Leader.

White declined to identify the victim Monday since he hasn't met with the victim’s family yet.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation are assisting in the investigation.