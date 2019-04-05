Nissan ex-chair Ghosn's detention extended after arrest

In this April 3, 2019 photo, former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn in a car leaves his lawyer's office in Tokyo. Japanese prosecutors took Ghosn for questioning Thursday, April 4, 2019, barely a month after he was released on bail ahead of his trial on financial misconduct charges. (Takuya Inaba/Kyodo News via AP)

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese court has approved the detention of former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn through April 14 after his fourth arrest over financial misconduct allegations.

Ghosn was taken into custody Thursday and is being held at the Tokyo Detention Center.

Prosecutors' request for the detention was approved by the Tokyo District Court on Friday. Prosecutors can ask for another 10-day extension.

Ghosn was arrested Nov. 19 and released March 6 on bail.

His lawyer Junichiro Hironaka said arresting his client again was unfair when Ghosn had cleared the bail conditions.

The latest arrest is on suspicion that $5 million of funds sent by a Nissan subsidiary, meant for an Oman dealership, was diverted to a company effectively controlled by Ghosn.

Ghosn, 65, says he is innocent of all allegations.