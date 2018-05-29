Newark mayor's ex-campaign treasurer admits embezzlement

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The former treasurer for Newark Mayor Ras Baraka's election campaign has admitted embezzling more than $220,000 by writing phony checks in the names of consultants and vendors for services that were never performed.

Frederick Murphy Jr., 56, pleaded guilty Tuesday to wire fraud, bank fraud and tax evasion. He faces up to 55 years in prison when he's sentenced Sept. 11.

Murphy served the Baraka campaign between January 2014 and March 2017.

Federal prosecutors say Murphy cashed the checks with the forged signatures of the payees and then reported them as legitimate campaign expenditures in quarterly filings with the state.

Murphy also under-reported $102,954 in embezzled campaign funds on his personal income tax return for 2016.

In a statement, Baraka campaign spokesperson Leany Pichardo said Murphy's "misconduct was in no way connected to any work he performed for the City of Newark" and that Murphy was fired when his actions were discovered months ago.

Baraka easily won re-election to a second term this month.