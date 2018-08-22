New York state subpoenas Cohen in Trump Foundation probe
Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's personal lawyer for over a decade as been widely described as Trump' "fixer," but once his boss became president, things got more complicated for the New York attorney.
2016: Trump is a Republican presidential candidate and eventually the party's nominee. At Trump's direction, Cohen says, he and Trump arrange to pay adult-film actress Stormy Daniels $130,000 and former Playboy model Karen McDougal $150,000 to influence the election — presumably to keep their allegations of sexual encounters private. In entering the plea Tuesday, Cohen did not specifically name the two women or even Trump, recounting instead that he worked with an "unnamed candidate." But the amounts and the dates all line up with the payments made to Daniels and McDougal. less
Nov. 4, 2016: The Wall Street Journal reports that the company that owns the National Enquirer agreed to pay $150,000 to McDougal for her story of an affair with Trump in 2006, the year after Trump married Melania Trump. In a statement, American Media Inc., which is supportive of Trump's campaign, says it didn't buy McDougal's story but rather two years' worth of columns. White House spokeswoman Hope Hicks denies there had been an affair.
Jan. 12, 2018: The Wall Street Journal reports that Cohen arranged a $130,000 payment to Daniels a month before the election as part of an agreement that barred her from publicly discussing their alleged 2006 affair. Cohen says Trump "vehemently denies any such occurrence."
Feb. 13, 2018: Cohen says that he personally paid Daniels and that he received no reimbursement from the Trump Organization or the campaign. Neither was "party to the transaction," he says. Cohen says later the money came from a home equity line to an account for a personal corporation.
March 2018: McDougal files a lawsuit against American Media Inc., seeking to end a contract with the company. She tells CNN that the company bought her rights to tell her story under false circumstances and then killed the story to protect Trump. She also claims she had a lengthy affair with him in 2006. American Media says she's been free to tell her story since 2016. Through representatives, Trump denies the affair.
April 5, 2018: Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump denies knowing about the payment to Daniels. Asked why Cohen made the payment, Trump says, "You'll have to ask Michael Cohen."
April 9, 2018: The FBI raids Cohen's office, seizing records on topics including a $130,000 payment to Daniels. Furious, Trump calls the raid a "disgrace" and says the FBI "broke into" his lawyer's office. He also tweets that "Attorney-client privilege is dead!" The raid is overseen by the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan and is based in part on a referral from special counsel Robert Mueller, says Cohen's lawyer, Stephen Ryan. Cohen had said he took out a personal line of credit on his home to pay Daniels days before the 2016 election without Trump's knowledge.
April 26, 2018: Trump acknowledges that Cohen represented him in the "crazy Stormy Daniels deal." He tells "Fox & Friends" that "there were no campaign funds going into this which would have been a problem."
May 2, 2018: Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani tells "Hannity" that the payment to Daniels had been "funneled through a law firm, and the president repaid it." He later says that proves the payments didn't violate campaign finance laws. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Trump "eventually learned" about the payments.
May 4, 2018: Reporters remind Trump of his previous denial of the payments to Daniels. The president blasts the media for focusing on "crap" stories like the Daniels matter and claims that "virtually everything" reported about the payments had been wrong. Daniels' attorney, Michael Avenatti, tweets, "How stupid do they think all of us are?"
Aug. 21, 2018: Cohen pleads guilty to campaign-finance violations and other charges, saying he and Trump arranged the payment of hush money to Daniels and McDougal to influence the election.
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Investigators in New York state issued a subpoena to Michael Cohen as part of their probe into the Trump Foundation, an official with Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday.
The subpoena was issued after Cohen's attorney said his client has information of interest to both state and federal prosecutors. As Trump's longtime lawyer and self-described "fixer," Cohen could potentially be a significant source of information for state investigators looking into whether Trump or his charity broke state law or lied about their tax liability.
"We can confirm that a subpoena has been issued to Michael Cohen for relevant information in light of the public disclosures made yesterday," said James Gazzale, a spokesman for the state's tax department.
"I do believe that he has information about Mr. Trump that would be of interest both in Washington as well as New York state," Davis said.
The state's investigation follows Democratic state Attorney General Barbara Underwood's lawsuit alleging Trump illegally tapped his Trump Foundation to settle legal disputes, help his campaign for president and pay for personal and business expenses, which included spending $10,000 on a 6-foot portrait of himself.
The attorney general's office is seeking $2.8 million in restitution and other unspecified penalties in its civil suit. It said that it had referred to its findings to the IRS and the Federal Election Commission for possible further action.
Messages left with attorneys for Cohen and Trump were not immediately returned Wednesday.