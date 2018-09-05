New York man facing drug charges in Rhode Island

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island State Police say they found 69 pounds of marijuana inside a car that troopers pulled over for speeding on Interstate 95.

Police say the car was driving 77 mph in a 65 mph zone in the northbound lanes of the highway in West Greenwich at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Troopers found four large garbage bags containing 69 individual vacuum-sealed bags each filled with one pound of marijuana in the vehicle. The marijuana was seized, along with $1,222 in cash. Police estimated the value of the pot at $140,000.

Police arrested 36-year-old Liyin Zhou, of New York City, on pot possession charges. He was also cited for speeding.

He was held overnight pending arraignment Wednesday and it could not be determined if he has a lawyer.