New Town man indicted for stabbing death on reservation

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A New Town man is accused in the stabbing death of a man on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.

Twenty-six-year-old Donovan Duchaine is charged with second-degree murder and assault with a dangerous weapon for the death of 29-year-old David Rios, also of New Town. Duchaine has not entered a plea. His arraignment has not been scheduled.

Authorities say Rios was stabbed outside a New Town residence on May 25.

No further details were available.