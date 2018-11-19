New Orleans officer hurt when shoplifting suspect runs

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans police officer has been hurt while trying to arrest a woman who was a shoplifting suspect at a store.

News outlets reported that 23-year-old Ishionte Jackson was arrested Sunday afternoon by a second officer.

A police report said that Jackson had been placed in handcuffs at the store but managed to break loose. A female officer trying to stop her was knocked to the ground. The officer was taken to a hospital with a head injury. Her name has not been released. There was no immediate word on her condition.

Another officer captured Jackson.

There was no record of an attorney for Jackson yet.