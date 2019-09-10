New Orleans judges seek review of court fees conflict ruling

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — State criminal court judges in New Orleans have asked a federal appeals court to reconsider its finding that they have a conflict of interest when deciding whether some defendants can pay fines and fees.

The fines and fees in question partially fund expenses of the New Orleans Criminal District Court.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last month upheld a federal district judge who said the New Orleans judges must provide a "neutral forum" for determining whether a defendant can pay. The judges have asked, in a filing dated Friday, that the court grant a rehearing in the case.

It's unclear when the appeals court will rule on the request.