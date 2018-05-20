New Mexico state lawmaker arrested on aggravated DWI

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico state lawmaker has been arrested on aggravated drunken driving following an Albuquerque DWI checkpoint stop.

Republican Rep. Monica Youngblood of Albuquerque was detained in Albuquerque early Sunday after an officer reported that she had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. Police say Youngblood performed badly on a field sobriety test and then refused a breathalyzer test.

The GOP lawmaker was booked at the Metropolitan Detention Center and later released on her own recognizance.

Youngblood says she regrets the situation and regrets even more not taking the breathalyzer test. She says she wants to bring the "matter to a swift and just conclusion."

Youngblood has been a vocal supporter of stiffer DWI penalties proposed by Republican Gov. Susana Martinez.