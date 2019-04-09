New Mexico man accused in deadly shooting released from jail

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico judge has ordered a man who is charged in a deadly shooting to be released from jail after finding that prosecutors did not meet the burden of proof to hold him without bond.

The Farmington Daily Times reports 18-year-old Isiah Ontiveros has been charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence in the death of 31-year-old Nathaniel Tracy.

Court documents on the case were recently unsealed following Ontiveros' release late last month.

According to the documents, a detective says Ontiveros shot Tracy during a fight in Farmington on March 5.

His public defender, Shellie Patscheck, says the only evidence against her client is a witness statement, which the judge determined not to be credible.

Ontiveros' preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 29.

