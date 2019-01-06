New Mexico man, 59, accused of killing girlfriend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A 59-year-old New Mexico man has been arrested as a suspect in the murder of his girlfriend during a fight at his trailer in southeast Albuquerque.

Bernalillo County Sheriff's deputies say William Baca was booked Friday on an open count of murder in the death of 59-year-old Annette Armijo the night before.

The Albuquerque Journal reports Baca told deputies he killed Armijo in self-defense and "wanted a lawyer."

Deputies say the couple had a history of domestic violence incidents where they had attacked each other, sometimes with knives.

Investigators say there was "heavy bruising" and lacerations on Baca's body but most of them appeared to be from past trauma. They say the injuries she suffered are not consistent with an act of self-defense.

