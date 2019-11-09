New Mexico jail employee accused of bringing meth to work

SANTE FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico deputies have arrested a Santa Fe County Jail corrections officer after he acknowledged bringing meth to work.

Cohen Mangin was arrested and charged with bringing contraband into places of imprisonment and possession of a controlled substance. He was released Friday.

Authorities say another officer found a plastic bag filled with meth near the main entrance Thursday.

Investigators say surveillance video showed Mangin dropping it as he got out of a car.

Investigators say Mangin said in an interview that he used it to stay awake.

Online court records do not list a defense attorney for Mangin who could comment on the allegations.

A county spokesperson said an investigation is underway.

He is scheduled to appear in court in December.