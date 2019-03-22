New Mexico high court affirms murder, kidnapping convictions

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court has upheld the convictions of an Albuquerque man for a 2014 kidnapping and murder in Bernalillo County.

Trinidad Gallegos was sentenced to life in prison for the shooting death of Sergio Bickham.

The victim's body was found in a tunnel underneath Interstate 40 near a casino west of Albuquerque.

In a unanimous decision Thursday, the state's high court rejected arguments by Gallegos that he failed to receive a fair trial because of what he claimed were mistakes by the trial court and his defense attorney.

Gallegos contended that the testimony of a key prosecution witness should have been excluded.

The court concluded it was harmless error that the trial court allowed police officer testimony concerning an anonymous tip about Gallegos hiding a possible murder weapon.