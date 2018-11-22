New Mexico authorities arrest man in fatal highway rollover

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico State Police says its officers have arrested a 21-year-old man in the rollover crash of a vehicle that killed his passenger.

The agency said in a Wednesday news release that Shaydell Pete-Light of Farmington was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix northbound on State Road 371 south of Farmington about 5 p.m. Monday when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled over.

The passenger, 19-year-old Jasmine Lynn Curley of Kayenta, was not wearing a seatbelt. She was ejected and later pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. They have charged Pete-Light with numerous counts, including homicide by vehicle and aggravated driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs resulting in injury or death.