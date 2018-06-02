New Mexico State Police name suspects in Dixon killings

DIXON, N.M. (AP) — Some residents in a northern New Mexico community say a home where a triple homicide occurred had a reputation as a drug house.

New Mexico State Police on Friday identified the suspects as 34-year-old John Powell of Taos and 33-year-old Roger Gage of Arroyo Hondo.

But police say they're not releasing the names of the victims or details of the Wednesday homicides until the suspects are arrested.

Neighbor Jennifer Rigby told the Santa Fe New Mexican that some Dixon residents had suspected drug use in the home. She says someone had once had painted "drug house" with an arrow pointing toward the home.

Multiple neighbors say the house had heavy traffic in and out, which fed their assumption.

Rio Arriba County Sheriff's Maj. Randy Sanchez says the office had not received information indicating any problems at the residence.