New Mexico AG seeks to review church personnel files

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Attorney General's Office is asking Roman Catholic church officials around the state to review records for any materials that may be related to past or present allegations of sexual abuse.

The Diocese of Las Cruces confirmed Wednesday it received a letter from the attorney general's office requesting to review personnel files. The diocese says it will cooperate.

Bishop Oscar Cantu says having an independent authority review the files can foster greater confidence in the transparency and accountability of the diocese.

The attorney general also sent letters to the Santa Fe and Gallup dioceses.

The review follows a recent grand jury report that said more than 300 Catholic priests abused at least 1,000 children over the past seven decades in six Pennsylvania dioceses, and senior figures in the church hierarchy systematically covered up complaints.