New DNA testing ordered in college student's 2008 slaying

GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — A new DNA test will take place in the case of a Gaston County man convicted of killing a North Carolina college student in 2008.

Mark Bradley Carver has served eight years of a life sentence after a jury found him guilty of murder in 2011 in the death of 20-year-old Ira Yarmolenko.

The North Carolina Center on Actual Innocence says Carver was wrongfully convicted and asked for new DNA testing.

The Gaston Gazette reported Wednesday that a judge approved the request for testing to be performed on the victim's fingernail scrapings.

Superior Court Judge C.W. Bragg's order said additional DNA testing could be "significantly more accurate" and identify the perpetrator.

Prosecutor Locke Bell says he's confident Carver will remain imprisoned.

