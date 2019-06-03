Nevada lawmakers wraping up after Democrats flex power

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada lawmakers entered their final day Monday of a legislative session in which Democrats enjoying expanded political power pushed through an array of liberal initiatives.

Before lawmakers adjourn at or before midnight, they must give final approval to a two-year state budget expected to total about $25.7 billion. They're also expected to consider sprawling changes to the state's criminal justice laws and a revamp of the way Nevada allocates education funding.

The tasks cap a session in which the Democrat-controlled Legislature, emboldened by an expanded majority and the state's first Democratic governor in two decades, expanded voting rights, toughened gun laws and allowed state workers to collectively bargain.

The 2019 Legislature was also the nation's first with an overall female majority who ushered in a bill to rewrite abortion rules.