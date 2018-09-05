Nevada investigating legal pimp, candidate for sex assault

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada authorities are investigating sexual assault allegations against a flamboyant legal pimp who is running for the state Legislature.

The Nevada Department of Public Safety confirmed the investigation into Dennis Hof Wednesday. The department said in a statement that the investigation was based on a request by a sheriff in northern Nevada's Carson City, where Hof owns several legal brothels.

Hof has been accused of sexual assault on at least three occasions since 2005 at his rural Nevada brothels. He has denied the allegations and said they are fabricated political attacks.

Hof did not immediately respond to a voicemail or email Wednesday seeking a response to the allegations but said in a text message to the Associated Press, "You wonder who they hired this time."

The investigation was first reported by The Nevada Independent Tuesday night.