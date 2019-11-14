Nebraska troopers: 134 lbs of marijuana found during stops

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol reports seizing nearly 135 pounds (61.24 kilograms) of marijuana in two separate traffic stops on Interstate 80 in Nebraska.

The patrol says the first stop happened just before noon Wednesday near Sidney, when a car was pulled over on suspicion of speeding. The trooper reported an odor of marijuana coming from it, and a search turned up 13 pounds (5.9 kilograms) of marijuana in a suitcase. The 39-year-old driver from Sacramento, California, was arrested on drug counts and having no driver’s license.

Nearly an hour later at another speeding stop near Giltner, a drug dog indicated the presence of drugs in the car. A search uncovered 121 pounds (54.89 kilograms) of marijuana concealed in trash and duffel bags and a suitcase.

The 28-year-old driver from Cliffside Park, New Jersey, was arrested on suspicion of various drug charges.