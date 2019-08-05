Nebraska officials appeal woman's lenient abuse sentence

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska prosecutors are appealing a sentence they say is too lenient against a woman whose elderly mother died in her care.

Paula Boyd was sentenced last month to six months of probation for abuse of a vulnerable adult related to the death of her 89-year-old mother Dorothy Pistillo in 2017.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that authorities say Pistillo, who had dementia, collapsed and stayed on her living-room floor for days without food or water.

Prosecutor Katie Benson says the 64-year-old Boyd should be imprisoned. The Douglas County Attorney's Office has filed notice that it plans to appeal the sentence.

Prosecutor Don Kleine says a coroner's physician didn't directly connect Pistillo's death to neglect, but to "congestive heart failure due to advanced/end-stage dementia."

Boyd had told police her mother refused help.

