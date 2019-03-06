Nebraska couple gets probation for keeping food from boys

EMERSON, Neb. (AP) — A northeast Nebraska husband and wife accused of child abuse for locking cupboards and a refrigerator to keep their sons from eating have been sentenced to probation.

The Sioux City Journal reports that 41-year-old Blaine Busker and his 39-year-old wife, Donella Busker, were each sentenced Tuesday to a year's probation. Each must also serve 60 days in jail once their probation is complete, unless the court later decides to waive jail time.

The couple pleaded no contest in November to one count each of misdemeanor child abuse. Prosecutors dropped second counts in exchange.

Prosecutors say the teenage boys, both adopted, were allowed to wash their clothes only once a week and shower every other day. The parents padlocked the bathroom that contained the home's only shower and sometimes sat on the boys' chests as punishment.

The boys are in state custody and have said they don't want to reunite with their parents.

