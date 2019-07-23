Nebraska AG sues Hilton, alleges hotel misled consumers

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska's attorney general is suing the Hilton hotel company, alleging that the chain hid the true price of rooms from consumers and charged hidden fees to increase its profits.

The lawsuit announced Tuesday accuses Hilton of violating Nebraska's consumer protection laws. Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson says the company failed to heed warnings from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and mounting complaints from their own customers.

The lawsuit seeks to force Hilton to advertise the true prices of its hotel rooms up front, provide monetary relief to Nebraska consumers who were harmed and pay civil penalties.

The attorney general of the District of Columbia filed a similar lawsuit earlier this month.

An email and phone call to a Hilton spokeswoman late Tuesday afternoon was not immediately returned.