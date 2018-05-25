Nebraska AG seeks July execution date for Carey Dean Moore

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska's top prosecutor has asked the Nebraska Supreme Court to set an execution date this summer for the state's longest-serving death-row inmate.

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson asked the state Supreme Court on Friday to set an execution date of July 10 — or sometime in mid-July — for Carey Dean Moore, who was convicted of first-degree murder in the 1979 shooting deaths of two Omaha cab drivers.

The move comes a day after Moore filed a motion to fire his attorneys in an effort to allow his execution to move forward.

Nebraska hasn't executed an inmate since 1997, when the state's method of execution was the electric chair. The state has since adopted a lethal injection protocol.

In his motion Friday, Peterson said one of the four drugs to be used in Moore's execution will expire by the end of August.