Navy dismisses SEAL team leaders amid sex assault allegation

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Three senior leaders of a Navy SEAL team have been dismissed from their positions "due to a loss of confidence that resulted from leadership failures" after one unit was sent home from Iraq accused of sexually assaulting a female service member.

Naval Special Warfare Command announced Friday that Rear Adm. Collin Green relieved them because their failures caused a breakdown of order and discipline within two units while deployed to combat zones.

They are the unit's commanding officer, Cdr. Edward Mason; executive officer, Lt. Cdr. Luke Im; and the team's top enlisted leader, Command Master Chief Hugh Spangler. The Navy did not respond to requests asking to reach the men.

The SEAL team has faced several misconduct accusations in recent months, including the unit sent home amid sexual assault allegations.