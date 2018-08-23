Navy airman accused of trying to hire hitman to kill wife

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A U.S. Navy airman is charged with attempting to kill his wife in a murder-for-hire plot.

The Virginian-Pilot reports Seaman Uriel Gerardo Olivas appeared at Wednesday's hearing to determine if there's probable cause to take the case to court martial, but declined to make a statement. Navy prosecutor Lt. Jennifer Schwartau says he offered $500 to an undercover officer, intending to pay off the remaining $9,500 with his wife's life insurance.

Olivas is also accused of threatening to kill another sailor and asking a sailor to kidnap another in February. It's unclear if the two February charges are related.

The USS George H.W. Bush fuel handler is also accused of pointing a gun at his neighbor in May, in addition to marijuana use and stealing basic housing allowance charges.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com