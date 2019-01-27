NYPD: Stolen dog returned; burglary suspect arrested

NEW YORK (AP) — The mystery of the stolen dog has been solved.

The New York Police Department says an investigation into a series of burglaries in a Brooklyn neighborhood led to the reunion of a stolen golden retriever named Scooby and the animal's owner.

Authorities say officers on Thursday were looking at surveillance video from one of the four locations that had been burglarized and recognized someone who had been previously arrested.

The officers went to the suspect's home, and when he answered the door, a dog fitting the description of one that had been stolen came to greet them.

The NYPD says the officers also saw other items that had been reported stolen in plain view.

The 23-year-old man was arrested on numerous charges including burglary.