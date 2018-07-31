NYPD: Man starts fire at gas pumps, injuring another man

NEW YORK (AP) — Police are looking for a man who started a fire at a New York City gas station, a blaze that seriously injured a man nearby.

It was reported around 2 a.m. Monday at a gas station on Richmond Avenue in Staten Island.

The New York Police Department released video showing a man filling a gas can, then spraying fuel around the pump, setting a piece of paper aflame and using it to ignite the spilled fuel into a blaze that flared up around the gas pumps.

Police say the gas station's fire extinguisher system put out the flames, but a 21-year-old man suffered internal injuries. He's hospitalized in serious, but stable, condition.

The NYPD says the man who started the fire arrived in a blue minivan.