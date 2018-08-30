2 suspects arrested in death of dismembered Bronx woman

NEW YORK (AP) — A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the death of a 25-year-old female whose dismembered body parts were found in two Bronx parks.

Police say 31-year-old Daquan Wheeler, of the Bronx, was arrested on murder, manslaughter and other charges.

The woman, 30-year-old Ciara Martinez, of the Bronx, was arrested on charges including criminal facilitation, hindering prosecution and concealment of a human corpse.

Information on their lawyers wasn't immediately available.

Visitors found the victim's arms and feet in three trash bags under a pier in Barretto Point Park in Hunts Point on Tuesday. She was identified as Lisa Marie Velasquez.

Two bags containing her head and torso were found on Friday about two miles away in Crotona Park.

Police say she had been beaten to death.

Information from: The New York Times, http://www.nytimes.com